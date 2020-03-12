Jake Barnett on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show: AEW Dynamite discussion

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett discussing last night’s AEW Dynamite television show. To listen to the episode, play it below or click here.

Powell’s POV: In addition to AEW Dynamite, Jake and Wade discussed the latest news regarding the coronavirus, contingency plans for pro wrestling shows if they cancel future arena events, and close it out with mailbag questions.



