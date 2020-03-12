WWE Smackdown currently scheduled for Detroit despite cancellation report

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued a statement to the MLive.com indicating that WWE Friday Night Smackdown is still scheduled to be held in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena. “WWE has not cancelled Friday Night SmackDown in Detroit, however, based on the current situation, we are putting contingency plans in place in the event that upcoming WWE shows are cancelled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues,” read the statement.

Powell’s POV: There was a report on Wednesday night that WWE was moving the show to the WWE Performance Center due to coronavirus related issues. That may still end up happening, but as of this update the show is scheduled to occur in Detroit. The same venue had a Zac Brown Band concert scheduled for Saturday, but the musician postponed a number of his tour dates due to the coronavirus.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jordan Oliver of MLW on starting in the pro wrestling business at age 15, backyard wrestling, the Injustice faction, his NJPW dream role, the platform that MLW has provided, and more...

