AOP’s Rezar reportedly out with a torn biceps muscle

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AOP’s Rezar (Gzim Selmani) suffered a torn biceps muscle during Monday’s Raw. Dave Meltzer of WrestlingObserver.com reported the injury news and noted that he expects him to be sidelined for six to eight months. WWE has yet to officially confirm the story.

Powell’s POV: This is tough timing for Rezar given that the AOP is being pushed as part of the Seth Rollins’ faction. It will be interesting to see what WWE does with Akam while Rezar was sidelined.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jordan Oliver of MLW on starting in the pro wrestling business at age 15, backyard wrestling, the Injustice faction, his NJPW dream role, the platform that MLW has provided, and more...

