Davey Boy Smith officially announced for the WWE Hall of Fame

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

“British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith was officially announced as the newest member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020. The announcement was made on today’s After The Bell Podcast. Smith joins Batista, The NWO, The Bella Twins, and JBL in this 2020 class that is scheduled to be inducted on April 2 in Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena.

Powell’s POV: News of Smith’s induction was first announced via independent reporting in mid-February. WWE simply confirmed the news via the podcast today. WWE.com also ran on official announcement of Smith’s induction today.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jordan Oliver of MLW on starting in the pro wrestling business at age 15, backyard wrestling, the Injustice faction, his NJPW dream role, the platform that MLW has provided, and more...

