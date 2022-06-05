WWE Hell in a Cell results: Powell’s live review of Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins in a HIAC match, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Title, Theory vs. Mustafa Ali for the U.S. Title, Bobby Lashley vs. Omos and MVP in a handicap match, Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel, Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Hell in a Cell
Aired live on June 5, 2022 on Peacock and pay-per-view
Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena
The event opened with a video package that focused on the show’s top matches (there were no matches on the Kickoff Show)…
Pyro shot off on the stage. Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton checked in from ringside. Graves spoke briefly about Cody Rhodes’ injury, and they set up a video package for the Raw Women’s Championship match…
