WWE announces Cody Rhodes suffered a torn pectoral tendon

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that Cody Rhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during his brawl with Seth Rollins on Monday’s Raw. Rhodes then tore the tendon from the bone while training on Friday. Despite the injury, Rhodes will work tonight’s Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins. Read the full story at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: A really tough break for Cody, who has been pushed aggressively since his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Although Cody is going through with tonight’s match, the injury is expected to require surgery. If so, that seemingly throws a wrench into the company’s plans, as Rhodes was widely regarded as the favorite to win the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match next month.