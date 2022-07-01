WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The card for tonight’s Money in the Bank go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.
-The men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder match entrants appear
-Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans, and Shotzi vs. Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Asuka
-The Viking Raiders vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods
Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the airs tonight on Fox at 7CT/8ET. An audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) either tonight or on Saturday.
