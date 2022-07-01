WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The card for tonight’s Money in the Bank go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-The men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder match entrants appear

-Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans, and Shotzi vs. Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Asuka

-The Viking Raiders vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center.