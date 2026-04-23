Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: IWGP Heavyweight Champion Callum Newman vs. Daiki Nagai in a non-title match, Shingo Takagi vs. Zane Jay, Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Effy

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is far more good indy wrestling out there than I can watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out eleven matches from across four different recent indy shows, including a few this time from Europe.

Game Changer Wrestling “Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 11” in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Horseshoe on April 18, 2026 (Triller+)

This was show No. 12 of the 13-part Collective, and it took place Saturday mid-morning, before WrestleMania Night 1. The crowd was maybe 400. Veda Scott provided lead commentary. I picked out three matches that interested me. (And the only show I didn’t check out from the Collective was the midnight deathmatch show.)

Brick Savage vs. Mad Dog Connelly. Savage is the beast from Texas, whom I loosely compare to Bronson Reed, while Connelly has been a regular in the Georgia-Alabama-Tennessee scene, and this should be a good brawl. They kissed at the bell before trading forearm strikes. Savage hit a running crossbody block, then an elbow drop at 2:00. He’s notably bigger and he unloaded some hard chops. They brawled to the floor and fought in front of the fans. They got back into the ring, but Connelly immediately hit Bric with his dog collar chain at 4:30.

Mad Dog punched Savage in the forehead, and Brick was bleeding. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Savage dropped him with a headbutt at 6:30. He was bleeding heavily. He hit a twisting Death Valley Driver for a nearfall, then a second-rope frog splash for a nearfall. Connelly superplexed Savage off the middle rope to the mat for a nearfall. He was bleeding heavily, too. He stood behind Savage and hit some crossface blows. Savage hit a clothesline in the corner, then another hard clothesline and a swinging faceplant for the pin. A really good brawl.

Brick Savage defeated Mad Dog Connelly at 9:20.

Mercedes Martinez vs. Vipress. Again, Mercedes is retiring at the end of this year. They stood nose-to-nose, and Vipress is much shorter. Mercedes hit a running knee, then a snap suplex, and another, then a brainbuster for a nearfall at 1:00. Vipress dove through the ropes onto Martinez and threw her back into the ring. Vipress hit a DVD into the corner for a nearfall at 3:00. Martinez hit a delayed vertical brainbuster for a nearfall. Martinez hit a back suplex; Vipress popped up and hit one as well.

They got up, jawed at each other, and traded forearm strikes. They both put their hair up (cheap pop!) and threw punches! Mercedes hit a Choke Bomb at 5:00. Vipress hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Mercedes hit a fallaway slam, then a Dominator swinging faceplant for a believable nearfall. Vipress hit a running knee and a piledriver for a nearfall. Mercedes hit her Spider German Suplex at 8:00 for a nearfall. Vipress hit a stunner, then another piledriver, then a third one for the pin. That was really sharp for the time given.

Vipress defeated Mercedes Martinez at 9:11.

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Effy. Stalling and some gay comedy from Effy early on. They finally tied up and traded standing switches and straitjacket chokes. Effy hit a Helluva Kick at 5:30, and he wrapped his leg around Effy’s throat in the corner, then he tied him in an Octopus. Sabre hit his neck-snap between his ankles and took control. He hit another one! Sabre tied him in a pretzel on the mat. Effy hit a Northern Lights Suplex at 9:30, then his Whoopee Cushion butt drop to the chest, and another. Sabre grabbed Effy’s right arm and twisted it behind his back, keeping Effy grounded. Effy hit a second-rope Blockbuster at 12:30, and he was fired up.

Effy hit a spear, then a back suplex at 14:30. They got up, and Sabre hit some slaps. Effy hit a suplex. They pushed their foreheads together, then traded forearm strikes. Effy hit a TKO stunner and cranked back on Sabre’s head. Sabre hit some Yes Kicks at 17:00. He hit a running Penalty Kick for a nearfall, then the Zack Driver for a nearfall. They got up and traded more forearm strikes. Effy hit a Fameasser flying leg drop. Sabre applied a leg lock around the neck. He cranked backwards, and Effy passed out. After they put aside the first four minutes (mostly comedy), this was really good.

Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Effy at 20:26.

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Road to Wrestling Dontaku” in Tokyo, Japan, at Korakuen Hall on April 20, 2026 (NJPW World)

This was the second consecutive day of shows here at Korakuen Hall and the lineup was pretty tame. I saw the length of the main event and decided to skip the first half! Chris Charlton was back providing live, solo commentary.

Shingo Takagi vs. Zane Jay. A rare mid-show singles match! Zane was so impressive in the NJPW training academy shows in California and he’s become a top, rising Young Lion in Japan. Zane came out first and he attacked Shingo as he emerged through the curtain! I started the stopwatch at first contact as they brawled into some rows of empty chairs. He whipped Shingo into the guardrail. Zane grabbed a chair and he cracked it over Shingo’s back and jabbed it into his stomach. They got in the ring and we got a bell at 2:00 even.

Jay mounted Shingo and punched him, then he hit a fallaway slam. Shingo clotheslined Jay over the top rope to the floor. It was now Shingo’s turn to whip Zane into the guardrails. In the ring, Shingo hit a suplex at 5:00 and was now in charge. Zane hit behind a ref, then hit a dropkick and a fallaway slam, then a running Shooting Star Press. Shingo fired back with a hard clothesline. Zane hit another dropkick, but Shingo hit a left-arm clothesline, then a high-angle DDT for the pin. Charlton noted that it was Callum Newman’s finishing sequence.

Shingo Takagi defeated Zane Jay at 7:21/official time of 5:21.

IWGP Heavyweight Champion Callum Newman vs. Daiki Nagai (w/Shingo Takagi). This match immediately followed Shingo’s match. (As I noted in my review of the Korakuen Hall show a day earlier, Shingo is clearly Newman’s first challenger). Nagai hit a shotgun dropkick at the bell, then another one! He hit a plancha to the floor at 00:30 and was fired up! He whipped Newman into the guardrail. Back in the ring, Newman hit a suplex and regained control.

Nagai hit a dropkick at 2:30, then a spinebuster for a nearfall, but he missed a frog splash. Newman hit some punches. Nagail hit a headbutt, then a tornado DDT at 4:30, and they were both down! This crowd was hot and behind Nagai as he went to the top rope and hit a Danielson-style flying headbutt for a nearfall. However, Callum hit a short-arm clothesline. He glared at Shingo and hit a Made In Japan (pumphandle powerbomb) for the pin.

Callum Newman defeated Daiki Nagai at 5:50.

“Bishamon” Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi vs. “United Empire” Great-O-Khan and Henare to become No. 1 contenders to the IWGP Tag Team Titles. I admittedly am not a huge fan of either team, so I fast-forwarded to the 15:00 mark; I even heard the 15-minute call, as Goto hit a neckbreaker over his knee on O-Khan. Yoshi-Hoshi got a hot tag and hit a clothesline on O-Khan for a nearfall. O-Khan punched Yoshi-Hashi in the ribs, and the UE immediately took control. They hit stereo kicks on Y-H,, and Henare hit a powerbomb for a nearfall at 17:00. Yoshi-Hashi hit a superkick on O-Khan and got a nearfall.

O-Khan applied a Claw to the face, and Yoshi-Hashi was on the verge of passing out. O-Khan punched him in the back of the head for a nearfall. He hit a scoop piledriver move onto a folded chair for a believable nearfall at 20:00. Goto entered and hit a double clothesline. O-Khan bit Goto’s arm! Yoshi-Hashi superkicked O-Khan for the save. Goto and Henare traded forearm strikes, and Goto hit a headbutt, then he clotheslined him over the ropes to the floor. They hit the Shoto team slam on O-Khan for the pin. Solid for what I saw; I have no regrets about watching about 40% of it.

“Bishamon” Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi defeated “United Empire” Great-O-Khan and Henare at 25:16 to become No. 1 contender’s to the IWGP Tag Team Titles.

wXw “We Love Wrestling 76” in Dresden, Germany, at Stromwerk on April 11, 2026 (streamed live on IWTV and Triller+)

When I saw the lineup, I was surprised because I thought rising Belgian star Ricky Sosa was facing Eric Young at the TNA Rebellion PPV that night — but he was here instead. The lighting and production quality are top-notch, and the crowd was perhaps 500.

Katsuya Murashima vs. Shreddy. Murashima is the recent NJPW Young Lion graduate, and I’m pleased his excursion matches are available. If you haven’t seen him, he’s much bigger and thicker than most of the Young Lions coming out of their dojo. My first time seeing UK wrestler Shreddy, and this was his debut here. Shreddy has a great physique; he has one long braid in the back of his head and a goatee, and he jawed at the fans on his way to the ring. Murashima is still wearing an ugly, one-strap red singlet. A lockup to open; it appears the thick Murashima has the weight advantage.

Shreddy hit a bodyslam at 3:30 and an elbow drop, and he paused to do some push-ups. Murashima hopped up and hit a bodyslam, and that got a pop. Shreddy kept him grounded for several minutes. Murashima hit a suplex at 7:00, and they were both down. Katsuya did a Castagnoli-style Giant Swing, and that earned a pop. Shreddy hit a Vader Bomb-style elbow drop for a nearfall, then a TKO stunner for a nearfall. Murashima hit a stunner, then a top-rope rolling senton for the pin.

Katsuya Murashima defeated Shreddy at 9:57.

Ricky Sosa vs. Zoltan for the wXw European Title. Yeah, Sosa is the real deal, and he’s a guy I’ll tune in for at least his matches. Zoltan is an 18-year-old Hungarian talent, comparable in many ways to Nick Wayne, and he won a first-round match in this year’s 16 Carat Gold tournament. At 6’4″, Sosa has the height advantage. They traded rollups early on and had a standoff at 1:30. Zoltan hit a basement dropkick. Zoltan hit an enzuigiri, then a plancha to the floor. In the ring, Sosa hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall, then a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 4:00.

Zoltan hit a Claymore Kick, and they were both down at 5:30. He hit a handspring-back-enzuigiri. Zoltan hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. He hit a Code Red. Sosa hit a jump-up Frankensteiner, then a top-rope moonsault for a nearfall, and they were both down at 8:00, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Zoltan avoided a Blue Thunder Bomb. They traded pump kicks, and Sosa hit a German Suplex. Zoltan hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly at 9:30, and they were both down again.

Zoltan hit a springboard stunner for a nearfall. They fought on the ropes in the corner. Sosa hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 12:30, but Zoltan got a foot on the ropes! Zoltan hit a top-rope stunner, then a Mamba Splash for the pin! New champion! Zoltan burst into tears as the commentator said he’s the youngest-ever to hold this belt. The fans gave them a standing ovation. A cool moment.

Zoltan defeated Ricky Sosa to win the wXw European Title at 14:31.

Elijah Blum vs. Thomas Shire for the wXw Unified World Title. This was the main event. U.S.-born Shire was lightly booed, as Blum has emerged as the top babyface here. The full intro for this title match made it feel especially important. Shire stalled on the floor at the bell. His whole look is such a throwback, as he’s wide and clearly strong, but without much muscle definition. They finally locked up at 1:30. Shire hit some forearm strikes and choked Blum in the ropes. Shire stalled some more on the floor.

In the ring, Blum hit some shoulder blocks that barely budged Shire. Thomas hit some blows to the back, and he knocked Elijah down with a shoulder tackle. Blum hit a pair of dropkicks at 6:00, then a missile dropkick and a top-rope crossbody block, and Shire rolled to the floor to regroup. Blum hit a plancha onto him. They brawled on the floor. They got back into the ring at 9:30, with Shire in charge, and he hit some chops then applied a rear-naked choke. Blum hit a shotgun dropkick, and they were both down.

Blum hit a moonsault press for a nearfall at 12:00. Shire applied a mid-ring sleeper, but Blum got to the ropes. Shire hit a head-capture suplex for a nearfall. Shire did an Airplane Spin, slammed Blum to the mat, and got a nearfall, and they were both down at 14:00. Blum hit a German Suplex, then an Angle Slam for a nearfall. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. They traded Pump Kicks. Blum hit a swinging suplex for the pin. Really good action. Blum is so hot, though, that I never really considered Shire as a legit winner here.

Elijah Blum defeated Thomas Shire to retain the wXw Unified World Title at 17:13.

North Wrestling “Episode 65: Monumental” in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England, at the Anarchy Brewing Co. on March 28, 2026 (Triller+)

The lighting is good, and of course, the European crowds are hot and into the matches. I picked out two matches late in the show.

Man Like DeReiss vs. Rhio in an intergender match. Rhio is personally my favorite female wrestler in England, and DeReiss is certainly a top-five among the male wrestlers. Rhio came out first; she hit a shotgun dropkick as DeReiss entered the ring! They immediately brawled to the floor, and she pushed him into a ring post. They brawled at ringside. She’s fairly tall and seems nearly eye-to-eye with him. They brawled over by a bar, and she rammed his lower back into the bar at 3:00.

They returned to ringside, and Rhio has dominated ever since that match-opening dropkick. In the ring, she hit a top-rope missile dropkick and we got a bell at 4:48 to officially begin! She hit a neckbreaker over her knee for a nearfall. She hit another shotgun dropkick, but DeReiss hit one. He hit a spinning back suplex for a nearfall. He dropped her with a punch, but Rhio hit a superkick. DeReiss hit a German Suplex, but she hit a spin kick to his jaw, and they were both down at 7:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes.

They traded rollups. DeReiss went for a swinging uranage, but she blocked it. DeReiss hit a superkick at 9:30. Rhio pushed the ref into the ropes, causing DeReiss to fall and be crotched on the turnbuckles. They fought in the corner, and she hit a second-rope superplex, then a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall at 11:30. DeReiss hit a back-body drop. Rhio hit a stunner. He hit the ropes to crotch her in the corner! “Two can play at that game!” a commentator said.

DeReiss caught her coming off the ropes, and he nailed his swinging Flatliner for a believable nearfall. He tied her in an ankle lock, but she escaped and got a rollup for a nearfall. DeReiss hit a kip-up stunner and a standing powerbomb, and he locked in a Sharpshooter at 15:30, but she made it to the ropes. Rhio hit a low-blow punt kick when the ref was out of position! Rhio hit a package piledriver for the pin!

Rhio defeated Man Like DeReiss at 16:47/official time of 11:59.

Will Kroos vs. Rampage Brown. Kroos is big and rotund, and I always say he’s like Sami Callihan but bigger. He’s competed frequently for NOAH in Japan in the past year, so he hasn’t been on the recent Progress Wrestling shows. Rampage was in NXT-UK. The last time I saw these two in November, they were teaming up! They shook hands and hugged after the bell before locking up. They traded shoulder blocks with neither man going down. Brown dropped him with a dropkick. Kroos hit a crossbody block, then a senton at 2:00. Brown hit a uranage for a nearfall.

Rampage hit a back-body drop. He hit a massive superplex, and they were both down at 5:00; Rampage eventually got a nearfall. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down again. They got up and traded more forearm strikes. Kroos hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 7:00. Rampage hit a Saito Suplex and a hard clothesline. Kroos went for a moonsault but basically threw his body backwards into Brown. He hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 9:00. Rampage nailed a spinebuster for a nearfall. Kroos hit a butt drop to the chest and a sit-out piledriver for the clean pin. That was awesome. Really hard-hitting stuff.

Will Kroos defeated Rampage Brown at 10:02.

Final Thoughts: Some really good action — this would have made for a heckuva 11-match show. Kroos is a big bruiser; he had a fun two-week stretch in the U.S. last year, hitting up some indies in the Northeast as well as in Canada. Sabre-Effy was predictably good once they put aside the silly stuff. I don’t have the time to watch the entire NJPW show, but those three matches were the key events there — everything else was multi-man tags.