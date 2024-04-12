NJPW Windy City Riot lineup: Tetsuya Naito vs. Jon Moxley for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship headlines tonight’s pay-per-view

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NJPW Windy City Riot event that will be held tonight in Chicago, Illinois at the Wintrust Arena.

-Tetsuya Naito vs. Jon Moxley for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship

-Nic Nemeth vs. Tomohiro Ishii

-Matt Riddle vs. Zack Sabre Jr. for the NJPW TV Title

-Team Eddie Kingston vs. Team Gabe Kidd in an eight-man tornado tag match

-Mustafa Ali vs. Hiromu Takahashi

-Shota Umino vs. Jack Perry

-El Phantasmo and Hikuleo vs. Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls vs. Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs vs. Fred Rosser and Tom Lawlor for the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles

-Stephanie Vaque vs. AZM for the NJPW Strong Women’s Title

-Minoru Suzuki vs. Ren Narita

Powell’s POV: The lineup looks really good on paper. Dot Net contributor Chris Vetter will be attending the show in person. The event is available via NJPW pay-per-view for $19.99 and begins at 7CT/8ET.