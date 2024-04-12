NJPW Windy City Riot lineup: Tetsuya Naito vs. Jon Moxley for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship headlines tonight’s pay-per-view

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the NJPW Windy City Riot event that will be held tonight in Chicago, Illinois at the Wintrust Arena.
-Tetsuya Naito vs. Jon Moxley for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship
-Nic Nemeth vs. Tomohiro Ishii
-Matt Riddle vs. Zack Sabre Jr. for the NJPW TV Title
-Team Eddie Kingston vs. Team Gabe Kidd in an eight-man tornado tag match
-Mustafa Ali vs. Hiromu Takahashi
-Shota Umino vs. Jack Perry
-El Phantasmo and Hikuleo vs. Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls vs. Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs vs. Fred Rosser and Tom Lawlor for the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles
-Stephanie Vaque vs. AZM for the NJPW Strong Women’s Title
-Minoru Suzuki vs. Ren Narita
Powell’s POV: The lineup looks really good on paper. Dot Net contributor Chris Vetter will be attending the show in person. The event is available via NJPW pay-per-view for $19.99 and begins at 7CT/8ET.
