AEW reveals Forbidden Door details, taping television in the UK

April 15, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release on Tuesday regarding the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event.

April 15, 2025 All Elite Wrestling today announced that The O2 in London will host  AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday, August 24, marking the first time AEW has ever held  an event at the legendary venue. In addition, AEW will make its Scotland debut for a very  special dual taping of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision at OVO Hydro in Glasgow on  Wednesday, August 20. 

Tickets for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door at The O2 and AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision at  OVO Hydro go on sale Friday, May 2 at 10 AM Local Time via AEWTix.com and livenation.co.uk.  Fans interested in exclusive presale opportunities can register for early access  at https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/AEWUK2025. 

Additional information regarding both events will be available in the coming weeks. For the  latest information, please visit AllEliteWrestling.com. 

