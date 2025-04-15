AEW reveals Forbidden Door details, taping television in the UK

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release on Tuesday regarding the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event.

April 15, 2025 – All Elite Wrestling today announced that The O2 in London will host AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday, August 24, marking the first time AEW has ever held an event at the legendary venue. In addition, AEW will make its Scotland debut for a very special dual taping of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision at OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Wednesday, August 20.

Tickets for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door at The O2 and AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision at OVO Hydro go on sale Friday, May 2 at 10 AM Local Time via AEWTix.com and livenation.co.uk. Fans interested in exclusive presale opportunities can register for early access at https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/AEWUK2025.

Additional information regarding both events will be available in the coming weeks. For the latest information, please visit AllEliteWrestling.com.