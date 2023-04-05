AEW Dynamite and ROH taping in New York (reports needed), AEW All Access, last week’s AEW Dynamite poll results, Charlotte Flair, Sika, Dallas Page, Steve Rickard

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Elmont, New York at UBS Arena. The show includes the latest big announcement from Tony Khan and MJF Day on Long Island. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The AEW All Access reality show airs tonight on TBS at 9CT/10ET. The description lists Sammy Guevara in the fight of his life with Bryan Danielson while Tay Melo’s career is on the ropes, Britt Baker and Saraya cut a critical promo, the Young Bucks continue their comeback.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite and ROH on HonorClub taping in New York (Friday’s AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts will air live from Kingston, Rhode Island at Ryan Center). If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 37 percent of the vote. A finished second with 21 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Sika (Leati Anoaʻi) is 78.

-Dallas Page (Page Falkinburg) is 67.

-Charlotte Flair (Ashley Fliehr) is 37.

-New Zealand wrestler, trainer, and promoter Steve Rickard (Sydney “Merv” Batt) died on April 5, 2015 at age 85.