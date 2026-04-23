NXT TV rating: Did the NXT Revenge week two top week one?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 591,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up compared to last week’s 584,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.09 rating. One year earlier, the April 22, 2025, NXT on The CW averaged 686,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating for the Stand & Deliver fallout edition.