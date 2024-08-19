NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT television show.

-Joe Hendry vs. Wes Lee vs. Pete Dunne in a Triple Threat for a shot at the NXT Championship at No Mercy

-A gauntlet eliminator for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship at No Mercy (Entrants: Wren Sinclair, Adriana Rizzo, Sol Ruca, Jaida Parker, Kendal Grey, Karmen Petrovic)

-Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

-Lola Vice vs. Wendy Choo

-Dion Lennox vs. Ashante Adonis

-Chase U celebrates Andre Chase and Duke Hudson winning the NXT Tag Team Titles

Powell's POV: The wrestlers in the gauntlet match have never received a shot at the NXT Women's Championship.