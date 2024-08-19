WWE Raw in Fort Lauderdale, Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Tim Horner, Lilian Garcia, Lou D’Angeli, Percy Watson, Patrick Clark, Tom Prichard, Saraya, Danhausen, Indi Hartwell, Melissa Anderson, Chris Cash, Jeremy Moses

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida at FLA Live Arena. The show features Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Birthdays and Notables

-Tim Horner is 65 today.

-Lilian Garcia is 58 today.

-Lou D’Angeli is 52 today. He worked as Lou E Dangerously and Sign Guy Dudley in ECW.

-Percy Watson (Nicholas McNeil) is 43 today.

-Patrick Clark Jr., who wrestled as Velveteen Dream, is 29 today.

-Happy 39th birthday to longtime Dot Net Member Jeremy Moses.

-Tom Prichard turned 65 on Sunday.

-The late Chris Cash (Christopher Bauman Jr.) died at age 23 in a motorcycle accident on August 18, 2005.

-Melissa Anderson turned 42 on Saturday. She has worked as Cheerleader Melissa, Raisha Saeed, and Alissa Flash, among other names.

-Danhausen (Donovan Danhausen) turned 34 on Saturday.

-Saraya (Saraya-Jade Bevis) turned 32 on Saturday. She worked as Paige in WWE.

-Indi Hartwell (Samantha De Martin) turned 28 on Saturday.