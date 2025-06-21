AEW Collision results (6/21): Powell’s live review of Jon Moxley vs. AR Fox in a non-title match, Swerve Strickland vs. Shane Taylor, an all-star eight-woman tag team match

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 98)

Live from Kent, Washington, at Accesso ShoWare Center

Simulcast on June 21, 2025, on TNT and Max

[Hour One] Collision opened with brief comments from Stokley Hathaway, who was with Konosuke Takeshita, and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. Hathaway said they would win their eight-man tag team match… The Collision opening aired… Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness were on commentary, and Arkada Aura was the ring announcer…

Jon Moxley’s music played. They cut to a shot of Moxley and Wheeler Yuta standing outside the venue, and then followed them as they entered and made their way through the crowd to the ring. AR Fox made his entrance via the stage…

1. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (w/Wheeler Yuta) vs. AR Fox in a non-title match. Fox dropkicked Moxley to start. Fox went for a top rope move and jumped into a punch from Moxley, who took offensive control. Fox rallied, but Yuta cut him off on the ropes while the referee was tied up with Moxley. A short time later, Fox hit a cutter, but Moxley dropped him with a clothesline. Moxley executed a Gotch-style piledriver. Moxley threw punches at Fox and then put him in the Bulldog Choke for the win.

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defeated AR Fox in 5:45 in a non-title match.

After the match, Moxley hit Fox with a Death Rider. Moxley had Yuta bring him a microphone. Moxley vented about Hangman Page while Yuta threw Fox out of the ring. Moxley said he’s watched Page piss away his opportunities and God given gifts for years. Moxley said he doesn’t have the patience that the fans do. He said he’s sick of waiting for Page to get his act together and his crybaby crap. Moxley said he would run Page out of the sport for good at All In Texas. Moxley said Page could go back to counting chickens or whatever he does on his farm, “because this business is not for you”…

Powell’s POV: The match was fine for what it was. It was the usual match that Fox has with champions or top stars, in that he got some hope spots before taking the expected loss. In this case, the match was timed well to not overstay its welcome.

A video package aired on AEW Grand Slam Mexico…

Bandido, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Daniel Garcia delivered a backstage promo. Cole spoke about how they could keep the ball rolling with an eight-man tag match. Cole said Collision is back on TNT, and he’s the TNT Champion, so there would be nothing sweeter than his team getting a win… Entrances for the eight-man tag match took place…

Powell’s POV: I can think of something sweeter than Cole’s team getting a win. How about Cole actually defends his TNT Title more often? I’d like to see the TNT Championship be defended biweekly on Collision. It would give some much-needed juice to Collision, and would break up this weird trend of the TNT Champion working eight-man tag matches every week.

2. ROH Champion Bandido, TNT Champion Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Daniel Garcia vs. Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in an all-star eight-man tag. Schiavone said Don Callis would speak later in the show. Bandido had an offensive flurry that FTR ended when they caught him going for a suicide dive and dumped him face-first on the broadcast table heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Schiavone reminded viewers that Collision will air this Thursday night on TNT at 7CT/8ET. FTR hit their superplex and top rope splash combo move on Strong. Bandido splashed Wheeler. Takeshita took out Banddio with a knee strike. Garcia put Takeshita down with a neckbreaker. Fletcher took out Garcia. Cole put Fletcher down with a shoulder breaker on his knee.

Strong avoided a Shatter Machine. Strong saved Cole from taking a brainbuster from Fletcher. Strong shoved Harwood into Wheeler. Fletcher superkicked Strong, who was then hit with a Shatter Machine and pinned by Harwood

Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defeated Bandido, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Daniel Garcia in 11:55 in an all-star eight-man tag.

After the match, the heels attacked the babyfaces, which Schiavone called “absolutely bogus.” When McGuinness questioned the word selection, Schiavone said he wanted to use another B word. “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd ran out, causing heels to exit the ring. Wheeler offered a handshake from ringside, but The Outrunners stood by Bandido…

Powell’s POV: I thought we might get Fletcher pinning Cole to set up a TNT Title match. Rather, the wrestler who seemed most likely to take the loss going into the match ended up being pinned. Good in-ring action, yet ultimately a trivial match that ate some television time. Will this loss motivate Cole to seek revenge in yet another eight-man tag team match next week?!?

Schiavone said that “it was time to hear from some of the women in our huge eight-man woman event.” Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata, Tay Melo, and Anna Jay spoke briefly, and then their opponents, Athena, Thekla, Megan Bayne, and Penelope Ford spoke next. Athena big-timed her partners and told them to get it together so she would have her moment. Bayne wanted to go after her, but Ford stopped her partner… [C]

The broadcast team spoke at ringside. Schiavone hyped AEW All In Texas for July 15, then corrected himself and listed the correct date of July 12. Schiavone set up footage of Mercedes Mone being interviewed by Renee Paquette on the stage at AEW Grand Slam Mexico. Mone spoke briefly about her All In Texas match with Toni Storm and capped it off by calling Storm a bitch…

Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana made their entrance. Nana worked in a plug for his coffee before they headed to the ring. Shane Taylor Promotions followed…

3. Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana) vs. Shane Taylor (w/Trish Adora, Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, and Lee Moriarty). Swerve dodged some early punches and then caught Taylor with a kick. Moriarty got Schiavone to leave the broadcast table. Moriarty had cash and a bottle of booze on the apron. Schiavone threw some money in for an apparent bet of some kind. Taylor splashed Swerve on the apron heading into a PIP break. [C]