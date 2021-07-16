WWE Money in the Bank and Impact Slammivresary weekend, WWE Smackdown, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, Bobby Lashley, Excalibur

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Money in the Bank takes place on Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena. The show features a pair of Money in the Bank ladder matches, Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the WWE Universal Championship, and Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship. Join me for my live review beginning with the Kickoff Show at 6CT/7ET and the main card at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive same night audio review co-hosted by Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, and I on Sunday night.

-Impact Wrestling Slammiversary will be held on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios. The show is headlined by Kenny Omega vs. Sami Callihan for the Impact World Championship and is expected to include surprise appearances. Join me for my live review as the show airs Saturday night on FITE TV and pay-per-view at 7CT/8ET.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from Houston, Texas at Toyota Center. The show features the return of fans(!) and the final push for the Money in the Bank event. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs tonight on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my weekly same night audio review.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is 45.

-AEW broadcast team member Excalibur (Marc Letzmann) is 41.