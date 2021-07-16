What's happening...

NJPW Strong preview: The Good Brothers appear in one of four Tag Team Turbulence tournament first-round matches

July 16, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Clark Connors and TJP vs. “The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson in a Tag Team Turbulence tournament match.

-Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson vs. Kevin Knight and The DKC in a Tag Team Turbulence tournament match.

-Yuji Nagata and Ren Narita vs. Fred Yehi and Wheeler Yuta in a Tag Team Turbulence tournament match.

-Brody King and Chris Dickinson vs JR Kratos and Danny Limelight in a Tag Team Turbulence tournament match.

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Saturday mornings.

