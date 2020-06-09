ROH Wrestling TV report: Powell’s review of the Brody King spotlight episode with King vs. Jeff Cobb, Villain Enterprises vs. Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles, King and PCO vs. Juice Robinson and David Finlay in the Tag Wars finals

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor Wrestling TV (Episode 446)

Aired June 6, 2020 in syndication and on SBG regional sports networks, available Mondays on FITE.TV

Powell’s POV: I fell behind on ROH coverage over the last couple weeks, but with this episode I am officially caught up. If you missed them, my reviews of the two previous episodes were released on Sunday and Monday.

The standard ROH opening aired… Brief highlights aired of Brody King… King checked in from his home and noted that he and his wife have a one-year-old son, who was shown. King also showed footage of him smoking some meat and spoke about the various meats that he’s prepared thus far. King told viewers to be on the look out for his cooking show. He said he’s been playing a lot of video games and they haven’t helped him calm down. King was shown tossing a controller. He said he thinks we all know what that looks like.

King was shown doing some yoga. He said it’s a great way to work out and to stay limber and flexible. He said he and his wife also spend quality time together by watching their favorite show and chilling. They were shown wearing face masks while seated on a couch. Funny. He set up his first match back following a knee injury and said he thought they pulled out all the stops and had a fast paced and very competitive match. He said they unfortunately lost the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles, but he added that they couldn’t have gone to better competitors…

Marty Scurll, Brody King, and Flip Gordon vs. Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles from January 11, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage. The following his my live notes from when the match aired: It was scheduled to be a non-title match, but Scurll said that Gordon was replacing PCO for one night only, and they were putting the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles on the line. Late in the match, Scurll had Bandido down and signaled for his chicken wing finisher. Bandido rolled up Scurll and pinned him to win the titles for his team. Some fans threw money into the ring afterward…

Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus defeated Marty Scurll, Brody King, and Flip Gordon to win the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: The following is my POV from the original airing: The ROH Six-Man Tag Titles just haven’t caught on despite Villain Enterprises holding the titles. Perhaps the luchadores can make them feel meaningful. That said, I’d rather see Bandido working in the singles division.

King set up a match with Jeff Cobb and said it was his first singles match in ROH and his chance to show that he’s more than just a tag team wrestler…

Brody King vs. Jeff Cobb from September 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada at ROH Death Before Dishonor pre-show. The following is my live review from when the match originally aired: Ian Riccaboni noted that it was King’s first singles match in ROH and said it was a main event level match. Riccaboni also noted that the Marty Scurll vs. Colt Cabana match would open the pay-per-view. Late in the match, Cobb performed a superplex for just a one count. Cobb immediately got up and hit a standing shooting star press for a two count.

King rebounded and picked up a near fall, then performed a piledriver for a really good near fall. The broadcast team deferred to referee Todd Sinclair because it was so close to a three count. Cobb avoided the Gonzo Bomb. Both men traded German suplexes. Cobb performed the Tour of the Islands and scored the clean pin.

Jeff Cobb defeated Brody King.

Powell’s POV: The following is my POV from my Death Before Dishonor live review: A good match and not just by pre-show standards. I like that ROH is taking pride in their pre-shows and not just filling time. Cobb going over was perfectly logical given that he has an upcoming title shot.

Matt Taven hosted an ad for the HonorClub streaming service… Another HonorClub ad aired coming out of a break…

PCO and Brody King vs. Juice Robinson and David Finlay in the Tag Wars finals from January 26, 2019 at the Road To G1 Supercard in San Antonio, Texas. The following his my report from when the event first streamed: Tenille Dashwood sat in on commentary with Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana. Late in the match, Robinson put his knees up when PCO went for a top rope splash. PCO came right back and chopped and headbutted both opponents and eventually clotheslined them to ringside. King backdropped a running PCO onto Robinson and Finlay at ringside. There were some technical issues and the ROH graphic appeared briefly. King performed the Gonzo Bomb on Finlay and pinned him. Dashwood said she was proud of her Lifeblood mates for fighting for their lives.

PCO and Brody King defeated Juice Robinson and David Finlay in the Tag Wars finals.

King said the last match he wanted to show viewers was him and PCO facing The Briscoes. He said it really set the pace for their time in ROH up to this point. Some highlights aired of the match while King noted that they were crowned ROH Tag Champions…

King sat in a room with some cool artwork behind him, including something from the band Type O Negative. King said he thinks he speaks for everyone in ROH when he says that they are excited to get back to work and give the fans the best wrestling on the planet. He said he can promise that Villain Enterprises will once again rule the wrestling world. “Villain Enterprises, number one,” King said to close the show…

Powell’s POV: I suspect there was a change in plans because King didn’t set up the Tag Wars Finals, but he did set up the Briscoes match that didn’t actually air. More than anything, this episode shows that ROH has missed the boat on Brody King thus far. Sure, he’s held title belts and is part of the top faction, but this is the most we’ve ever heard from him and he came across as a fun and likable personality. I once again came away wishing that they would have dedicated more time to the featured wrestler speaking rather than showing matches, especially since King was a well spoken, fun person. Hopefully people in the company are coming to similar conclusions as these shows are produced. The matches were all entertaining, but even if you’ve seen them it’s worth speeding through the show just to get a rare dose of King talking.