MLW announces another match for Wednesday’s edition of Fusion

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to promote the Gino Medina vs. Zenshi match for Wednesday’s edition of MLW Fusion.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Gino Medina vs. Zenshi for this Wednesday, March 24 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

Gino Medina is climbing the Top 10 rankings and now looks to eliminate another hurdle in his path as he takes on South American double champion Zenshi.

In a bout that promises to showcase two exceptional luchadores, Zenshi looks to reverse his luck and a win over the 2nd generation luchador Gino Medina would go far.

Medina, like with Gringo Loco, feels Zenshi is another American disrespecting his culture by representing himself as a luchador.

Will Zenshi’s world class lucha and unorthodox attacks overwhelm Gino? Will Gino’s finesse shutdown Zenshi’s arsenal?

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION available on MLW YouTube channel for free.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•Chained Rope Match: Von Erichs & ACH vs. Team Filthy

•Zenshi vs. Gino Medina

Also scheduled: Calvin Tankman, CONTRA Unit, Alex Hammerstone, Alicia Atout, and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.

Powell’s POV: I am looking forward to seeing this match, as Zenshi has been impressive despite losing more than he wins in MLW. He could be a good opponent for Medina, who still needs to have a breakout match in MLW. Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio review.