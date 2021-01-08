NXT TV viewership for New Year’s Evil

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s NXT television show produced 641,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 586,000 viewers who watched the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 68th with a .16 in the 18-49 demographic in Wednesday’s cable ratings. AEW Dynamite won the night with 662,000 viewers, and finished 48th in the 18-49 demo with a .25 in the cable ratings. Both shows were down due to the cable news network coverage of the insanity in Washington D.C.