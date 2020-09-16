Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show, Impact In 60 theme

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches for Tuesday’s television show.

-Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood.

-Kimber Lee vs. Susie.

-Chris Bey vs. TJP vs. Trey in a Triple Threat for a shot at the X Division Championship.

Powell’s POV: It was not made clear whether Rohit Raju will defend the X Division Title against the Triple Threat winner on next week’s show or if the title match will occur at a later date. Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings and will focus on EC3’s greatest matches. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available shortly after the episodes air. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and my Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review are typically available on Wednesdays.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features referee Rob Page discussing the difficulty of reffing tag matches in the modern era, making three counts if a wrestler's shoulders are down even if it wasn't the planned finish, the growth of F1rst Wrestling, and more...