AEW announces the signing of Will Hobbs

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced the signing of Will Hobbs on Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Hobbs was featured nicely in the Casino Battle Royale match at the All Out pay-per-view. It’s nice to see one of the AEW Dark regulars earn a contract with the company.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features referee Rob Page discussing the difficulty of reffing tag matches in the modern era, making three counts if a wrestler's shoulders are down even if it wasn't the planned finish, the growth of F1rst Wrestling, and more...