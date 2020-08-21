What's happening...

08/21 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast: Powell and Keller on AEW allowing fans to attend Dynamite, WWE ThunderDome, Velveteen Dream and Paul Levesque, WWE SummerSlam, NXT Takeover XXX, and more

August 21, 2020

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell and Wade Keller discuss AEW Dynamite bringing fans back to Daily’s Place, WWE ThunderDome, the Velveteen Dream return and Paul Levesque’s explanation regarding the controversy, a SummerSlam preview with predictions, fun speculation on what will happen that “we never saw coming,” an NXT Takeover XXX preview, thoughts on NXT’s presentation last night without Dynamite as competition, first reaction to the viewership, and more.

Click here for the August 21 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.