MLW Pulp Fusion video with Kevin Von Erich, Salina de la Renta, Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, Injustice, Alex Hammerstone, LA Park, and more

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW released the latest edition of its Pulp Fusion video series on Thursday. Check it out below or via the MLW YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: The official preview lists the following: Kevin Von Erich has some news for his boys and MLW fans. Salina de la Renta makes a new acquisition? Tom Lawlor has an unsolved filthy mystery. Alicia Atout is forced into an interview due to a legal suction. Injustice wants it all. National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone gets ready. LA Park hits TikTok with his daughters with a special message for the fans



