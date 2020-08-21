WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: WWE ThunderDome debut, two title matches, the final push for SummerSlam

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following match is advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.
-WWE ThunderDome debuts.
-AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy for the Intercontinental Championship.
-Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro vs. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik for the Smackdown Tag Titles.
-Big E vs. Sheamus.
Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. I am really looking forward to seeing the ThunderDome for the first time. Tonight’s show is the final show before SummerSlam. Join me for my live review tonight at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.
