NJPW Strong preview: New Japan Cup USA tournament finals

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-David Finlay vs. Kenta in the New Japan Cup final.

-Jay White and Chase Owens vs. Flip Gordon and Brody King.

-Rocky Romero and Adrian Quest vs. Danny Limelight and The DKC.

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Anish V’s reviews are available by Saturday mornings along with his weekly NJPW Strong audio reviews for Dot Net Members.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features referee Rob Page discussing the difficulty of reffing tag matches in the modern era, making three counts if a wrestler's shoulders are down even if it wasn't the planned finish, the growth of F1rst Wrestling, and more...