NJPW Strong preview: Three matches set for tonight’s show

October 22, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Rocky Romero vs. Shingo Takagi

-Yuya Uemura vs. Christopher Daniels

-Greg Sharpe and Jakob Austin Young vs. Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sundays.

