NXT Halloween Havoc lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s Peacock special

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the NXT Halloween Havoc event that will be held tonight in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.
-Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh in a Triple Threat for the NXT Championship
-Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre for the NXT Women’s Championship
-Carmelo Hayes vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Oro Mensah vs. Nathan Frazer in a ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship
-Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade in a Weapons Wild match
-Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp in an Ambulance Match (Brutus Creed’s NXT career is over if Julius loses)
-Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller in a Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal match
Powell's POV: Shotzi and Quincy Elliot will co-host the event. Join John Moore for his live review of NXT Halloween Havoc as the show streams on Peacock beginning with a pre-show match or the main card at 7CT/8ET.
