10/21 NXT Level Up results: O’Connor’s review of Andre Chase vs. Javier Bernal, Bryson Montana vs. Duke Hudson, and Ikemen Jiro vs. Myles Borne

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 36)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed October 21, 2022 on Peacock/WWE Network

Ikemen Jiro made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Ikemen Jiro vs. Myles Borne. Borne dropped Jiro with a shoulder block early but Jiro kipped up and dragged Borne to the mat by the neck but Borne hit a dropkick. Borne sent Jiro into the ropes and utilised a leapfrog but went down clutching his leg as Jiro zoned in aggressively on the injured body part. Jiro applied the single leg Boston crab but Borne countered into a small package for a near fall and followed up with a back suplex after avoiding an attempted jacket punch by Jiro. Borne sent Jiro into the ropes once more and held his leg. Jiro hit the jacket punch but would miss the shining wizard as Borne cradled Jiro up for the victory.

Myles Borne defeated Ikemen Jiro via pinfall in 5:17.

Backstage, Kelly Kincaid interviewed Javier Bernal who said that he learnt how to fight at the school of hard knocks so tonight Andre Chase will learn in front of his ‘Chase U’ section that Bernal is all business.

The commentary team hyped Bryson Montana vs. Duke Hudson for after the break…[c]

2. Bryson Montana vs. Duke Hudson. Both men tied up to start as Montana gained the early advantage on Hudson. Hudson hit a strong forearm in response and dropped Montana to the mat. Hudson worked on the neck of Montana as Hudson played to the crowd. Montana battled through and hit a chop to Hudson in the corner and dropped Hudson mid ring with a Michinoku driver for a near fall. Hudson rolled to ringside. Montana followed but was met with a punch from Hudson who springboarded back into the ring, hit Montana with a German suplex and a boot to the face for the win.

Duke Hudson defeated Bryson Montana via pinfall in 3:55.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Andre Chase (w/Thea Hail) vs. Javier Bernal. Chase took Bernal down to the mat with a wristlock early and transitioned to a headlock as Bernal got to his feet. Bernal escaped and rolled to the outside to get in the face of Hail at ringside. Back in the ring Chase hit a back drop on Bernal for a two count. Bernal dropped Chase on the ring ropes to take control and followed up with a chinlock but Chase would escape and get a near fall on a sunset flip. Bernal hit a sliding clothesline and worked Chase over with kicks. Bernal was distracted by the ‘Chase U’ supporters in the crowd as Chase hit a suplex to take control once more. Chase hit a Russian leg sweep on Bernal as he led the audience in the chants for ‘Chase U’. Chase went to the top rope and hit Bernal with the high cross body for the win.

Andre Chase defeated Javier Bernal via pinfall in 6:46.

John’s Ramblings: An enjoyable episode this week. All of the matches delivered with action, but the show was short on story developments. Then again, come to think about it, the same could be said for the last several shows. Since Triple H took over control of the company, WWE seems happy enough for Level Up to be focussed solely on the in-ring with any storyline progression instead playing out on the main NXT, show which may actually be the best idea going forward.