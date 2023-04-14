WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for Friday’s Fox show, night one of the WWE Draft to run opposite the NFL Draft

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Gunther vs. Xavier Woods for the Intercontinental Championship

-Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-“The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet

Powell’s POV: The first night of the WWE Draft and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Jimmy and Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles were announced for the April 28 edition of Smackdown in Corpus Christi, Texas. The first night of the WWE Draft will run against the second night of the NFL Draft, and the second and final night of the WWE Draft will be held on the May 1 edition of Raw.

Friday's Smackdown will be live from Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center.