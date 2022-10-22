NXT Halloween Havoc results: Moore’s live review of Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh for the NXT Title, Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre for the NXT Women’s Title, Carmelo Hayes vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Oro Mensah vs. Nathan Frazer in a ladder match for the vacant North American Title, Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade in a Weapons Wild match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT Network Specials PPV REPORTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT Halloween Havoc

Streamed October 22, 2022 on Peacock/WWE Network

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Pre Show Notes

Sam Roberts and McKenzie Mitchell were the hosts of the Halloween Havoc Pre-show. They were joined by Busted Open Radio’s Dave LaGreca. Half of McKenzie’s face was painted to fit the Halloween theme while Roberts was dressed up as Stone Cold Steve Austin. The panel discussed the Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez feud first. The show cut to a Grayson Waller vs. Apollo Crews hype package…

The show cut to Shotzi Blackheart and Quincy Elliot alongside Apollo Crews and Grayson Waller. They spun the wheel to decide the match stipulation. The wheel landed on “Casket Match”. The panel then discussed the upcoming Waller vs. Crews match…

An ad aired for WWE Crown Jewel…

Bron Breakker was shown entering the WWE Performance Center from the parking lot (I believe he has a new NXT Title). They cut to footage where Alba Fyre was wearing Dia De Los Muertos facepaint on half her face. She invited Mandy Rose to a haunted house. They then cut to Toxic Attraction worried about what might be in store for Mandy in regards to the haunted house. Rose said she’s fine and she’ll drag Fyre back to the ring to get the pinfall. Gigi and Jayne looked worried…