NXT TV rating for Halloween Havoc night one

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 787,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 798,000 viewership count from the previous edition.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.23 rating. NXT is holding Halloween Havoc night two next Tuesday. It will be interesting to see how much of the audience they can maintain despite the show falling on Halloween night. The October 25, 2022 edition of NXT delivered 716,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating for a Title Tuesday edition.