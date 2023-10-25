Premier Wrestling Federation “It’s the Great Powerbomb, Charlie Brown” results: Vetter’s review of a sendoff for an NXT bound wrestler, Bojack vs. Jay Malachi for the PWF Title, Colby Corino vs. CW Anderson

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Premier Wrestling Federation “It’s the Great Powerbomb, Charlie Brown”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

October 22, 2023 in Newport, North Carolina at Carolina Wrestling Academy

I’ve seen multiple shows now from this venue; it’s a giant pole barn and attendance is maybe 100-125. Due to some type of glitch on IWTV, I couldn’t get the stream to start until 10 minutes into the show, with the opening match already underway. This show has some serious, serious “technical difficulties.” (I immediately alerted IWTV of this problem on their Twitter (X) feed.)

I usually don’t do this, but I’m writing this paragraph after watching the show: it appears that Jay Malachi has signed an NXT contract. I know he was slated for a tryout match, and based on the post-match celebration (see below), it looks like he was rewarded with a contract. Ok, back to my review.

1. Colby Corino vs. CW Anderson for the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship and Crystal Coast Oceanic Title. Yes, this is ECW’s CW Anderson, still bald and I am doubtful he’s really under a 220 pound weight limit. Meanwhile, Colby has his left elbow heavily taped after ripping it open in Deadlock Pro Wrestling. Anderson hit a spinebuster for a nearfall. Colby hit a DDT for the pin. I only saw 3:43 of the match but we are roughly 13 minutes into the show, so it presumably was 10-11 minutes in length.

2. “Out of this World” Arik Royal and BK Westbrook defeated Cody Fluffman and Ella Envy at 10:28. Royal is a thick Black man who I’ve compared to WWE’s Odyssey Jones. Fluffman is an adult male dressed in a long wig and a women’s nightgown and I don’t get this humor at all. Ella, of course, is just trying to flirt to get her way. Every few seconds, the “IWTV logo” pops up on the screen, making this truly unwatchable, and not just because of the weird antics of Cody Fluffman. (I’m really hoping this is fixed before the matches I am tuning in for.) Royal hit a splash for a nearfall at 7:00 on Fluffman. BK accidentally hit a Stinger Splash on Royal. Ella hit a top-rope crossbody block on both men and a running back elbow. She hit a Black Hole Slam on Royal, then a Jay White-style Blade Runner on BK. Fluffman hit a sideslam and finally took off the nightgown. Royal hit a springboard back elbow to pin Fluffman. Not good.

* NOTE: The glitching stopped halfway through that match, so hopefully everything is fixed from here on out.

3. Diego Hill defeated Jackson Drake and LDJ in a three-way at 9:10. LDJ wore sunglasses and had a cigar; he looks like a heel but he’s shaking hands so I guess he’s a babyface. Drake is a thin, cocky white kid who got booed as he entered the building. Diego is a surprise entrant making this a three-way and he got a massive pop. (I’m a huge fan of him, and I always describe him as Cedric Alexander-meets-Wes Lee.) Lee immediately hit an enzuigiri on Drake, then a huracanrana on LDJ, then a second-rope moonsault on LDJ for a nearfall. LDJ, who is much thicker than his two opponents, hit a neckbreaker over his knee on Diego at 1:30.

All three brawled on the floor, then back into the ring. LDJ dropped Drake throat-first across the top rope. Diego hit a top-rope double missile dropkick at 5:00 and the crowd chanted “Dee yay go!” Diego hit his spin kick in the corner on Drake. Drake nailed a Poison Rana on Hill. LDJ hit a Canadian Destroyer on Drake! Diego hit a second-rope Meteora and everyone was down. Diego hit a spin kick to Drake’s head. Diego hit a Stundog Millionaire, then a Lethal Injection on LDJ, but LDJ rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned at 7:30. Diego nailed his Fosbury Flop to the floor on both men. The commentators rightfully put Diego over as a rising star.

In the ring,, LDJ hit a Famouser on Hill, then one on Drake. Diego hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly on LDJ, then a top-rope corkscrew press to pin LDJ. That was really good; Diego got to show off his great offense, and I came away impressed with LDJ, who showed he could keep up with the smaller guys despite being clearly thicker.

4. Kaitlyn Marie defeated Aaron Cox, Manny Lo, Tungsten Redd, Sawdust, Trey Havoc and Metalico in a seven-way scramble at 8:27. Cox is a Black man and the commentators reminded us he won the scramble at the last show. Sawdust wore his red-and-black plaid outfit, looking like a lumberjack. Metalico wore a generic lucha mask and this is his debut. (He could be anyone under that mask.) The curvy Kaitlyn got a huge babyface pop. Tungsten Redd wears his butcher’s apron and metal mask that he removes before the match begins; he has red hair, and he reminds me of Erik Redbeard in size and style. Havoc is the Keith Lee clone with D’Lo Brown’s round face, and he’s a babyface.

Kaitlyn hit a belly-to-belly suplex on Manny, then a buttbump in the corner on his face. Sawdust hit a flapjack on her. (The commentators still haven’t realized we have seven in this match, not six.) Metalico flew through the ropes at 2:30. Marie hit a dive off the apron onto all the men. Lo dove off the apron onto everyone. Havoc hit a flip dive to the floor on everyone; that was impressive as he must be 280 pounds or more. In the ring, Tungsten hit a double Doomsday Clothesline at 5:30. Metalico hit a Swanton Bomb.

Sawdust hit a “Final Cut” swinging neckbreaker. Cox hit an awkward spear on Sawdust. Lo and Redd argued in the ring and Redd hit a chokeslam for a nearfall at 8:00. Kaitlyn hit a rolling cannonball, then a Vader Bomb on Redd for the pin. That was an unexpected. An okay match; there were a few missed spots but this crowd was quite forgiving.

5. Patrick Scott defeated Chance Rizer and Donnie Ray in a three-way at 10:13. Scott and Rizer are long-time “Kings Gate” teammates; I don’t know the storylines here so not sure if this will be essentially two-on-one, or if they are now enemies. Scott is bald and taller; Rizer is shorter with red hair. Ray has the long curly dark hair of a young Chuck Palumbo. I’ve seen all three of these guys multiple times. The bell rang and Rizer decided to lie on the mat, telling Scott to pin him. Ray also decided to lie down. Scott reluctantly went to cover Rizer, but of course Chance rolled him up for a nearfall. The commentators talked about the “internal problems” of the Kings Gage.

Scott and Rizer argued on the floor. In the ring, Scott hit a huracanrana on Donnie Ray. Ray hit cannonballs on each opponent at 5:00 and he was fired up. Scott and Rizer traded blows on the ring apron. Ray hit a rolling cannonball on Rizer. Rizer hit a clothesline on Scott at 8:30. Rizer hit a top-rope elbowdrop on Ray for a nearfall. Scott got a chair and he hit Ray across the back with it, then he nailed a piledriver onto an open chair for the pin. Okay match.

* The next match was slated to be Dylan Crossley and Tenshi X vs. Ryan Galeone and Oliver Sawyer. Galeone came out solo; he is the tall Luke Gallows clone. The commentators wondered where is his partner, Sawyer. Galeone got on the mic, saying Oliver couldn’t make it tonight. However, they all started fighting. Galeone held Tenshi above his head then dropped him for a kneestrike. Galeone said he will get his tag title shot when he’s “good and ready.” Arik Royal and BK Westbrook hit the ring to save Tenshi and Crossley from a further beatdown. Tenshi got on the mic, thanked them for the assist, and he said they can get a title shot whenever they want. BK responded by nailing a clothesline on Tenshi!!!

6) “Out of This World” BK Westbrook and Arik Royal defeated “The Longshots” Dylan Crossley and Tenshi X to win the PWF Tag Team Titles at 5:22. I’ve said this before, but Tenshi X is a Lio Rush clone, in looks, size, height, to the point I think it hurts him. (In the same way Mason Ryan looks too much like Dave Bautista and Ryback looked too much like Goldberg.) Dylan is short with curly hair similar to Jack Perry. Royal and Westbrook stomped on the champs, and the ref called for the bell, so we are underway! BK and Arik beat down Tenshi X. I don’t see Crossley anywhere. They hit a Magic Killer swinging slam for a believable nearfall at 2:00 on Tenshi. Royal hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall. BK nailed a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall, and BK was livid that didn’t get him the win. The crowd rallied behind Tenshi. Tenshi hit a huracanrana on BK. Arik hit a swinging backbreaker over his knee. BK hit a top-rope slam to finally pin Tenshi. We never did see Crossley at all during this match. New champs!

7. Bojack defeated Jay Malachi to retain the PWF Undisputed Title at 25:10. Malachi is the thin, Black high-flyer who recently debuted in West Coast Pro, and he’s the Deadlock Pro champion; he’s trying to win his first PWF title here. However, Bojack is 350+ pounds and is a beast. The commentators pointed out that Jay is still just 19 years old. An intense lockup to open. Jay went for a huracanrana but Bojack blocked it. Jay finally hit a huracanrana and a dropkick. Bojack hit a senton that flattened Jay at 2:00. Bojack hit a suplex, then he posed before getting a nearfall. Jay attempted a crossbody block but Bojack caught him.

Bojack worked over Jay in the ring, hitting chops and grounding him and was in charge. Bojack hit a backbreaker over his knee at 8:00. Jay went for a springboard move, but Bojack hit a headbutt on him for a nearfall at 10:00. Jay leapt off the ropes and hit a Flatliner but only got a one-count. Bojack hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Jay hit a series of kicks, but Bojack fired back with a clothesline for a nearfall at 14:00. Jay hit a leaping knee that staggered Bojack, but Bojack hit a running shoulder tackle that dropped Malachi. Jay hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall at 16:00! Colby Corino was suddenly at ringside and cheering on Jay.

Jay hit a running Shooting Star Press, then a moonsault. Jay hit a frogsplash, going more than halfway across the ring, for a believable nearfall. Fans now were standing at ringside, pounding on the ring. Bojack nailed a sit-out powerbomb for a believable nearfall. They fought on the ring apron, and Jay shoved Bojack into the ring post at 19:30. Jay climbed up into a balcony that is 20 feet high, and he dove over the guardrail and onto Bojack and security at 21:00. That was an insane dive, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant going. Both men were able to roll into the ring but were both down.

They got up and Jay slapped Bojack in the face, so Bojack leveled him with a forearm strike. Bojack hit a backbreaker over his knee. Jay hit a Stundog Millionaire, then a Mali-cutter springboard cutter for a nearfall at 24:00. Jay went for a top-rope Mali-cutter but Bojack hit him with a forearm to the back of the head, but he only got a one-count! Bojack hit a pop-up punch for a nearfall. Bojack caught Jay coming off the ropes, hit a sit-out powerbomb, and scored the pin. That was fun.

* Bojack got on the mic and he put Jay over. He announced this would be Jay’s final match at PWF. (Is he stating that Jay signed an NXT contract? I know he was slated for a tryout.) He pulled Jay to his feet and they hugged. They handed Jay an NXT jacket (black with the gold letters across the heart), which he put on and zipped it shut, as the crowd loudly chanted, “you deserve it!”

Final Thoughts: A stellar main event with both men looking good, as Jay hit a series of high-flying moves and sold like crazy, while Bojack just looks so legit tough with his forearm strikes and clotheslines. These two have met before, and they mesh well in the ring. The three-way featuring Diego Hill was a great example of why I think Diego is a rising star. If you have an IWTV subscription, check out these two matches. I’m glad that the technical issues were resolved mid-way through the second match, as they didn’t return the rest of the show.