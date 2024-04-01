Premier Wrestling Federation “Desolation” results: Vetter’s review of Colby Corino vs. Kaitlyn Marie vs. Jackson Drake for the PWF Crystal Oceanic Title, Bojack vs. Ryan Galeone

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Premier Wrestling Federation “Desolation”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

March 30, 2024 in Newport, North Carolina at Carolina Wrestling Academy

The venue is their training center, and the crowd is maybe 100-150. We have commentary but they really get loud while popping for offense to the point of being distracting.

* Diego Hill had been slated to face Krule, but Krule is off the show and replaced by Sal Rinauro.

1. Diego Hill defeated Sal Rinauro at 12:16. Sal wore a straitjacket and he’s still acting crazy like he has been lately in NWA; it’s quite a character change from when I first saw him live in 2004. I tune in for Diego Hill, who I consider a rising star and he’s Wes Lee-meets-Cedric Alexander. Sal worked the left arm early on but he’s acting demented. Diego hit an enzuigiri at 3:00. Sal snapped Diego’s fingers and pounded the left hand into the mat. Diego hit a slingshot flying knee at 7:30, then an impressive flip dive to the floor, with them landing in rows of empty chairs.

In the ring, they traded rollups and Diego hit his spin kick in the corner, then a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 9:30. Sal hit a running powerbomb for a nearfall, and he went back to work on the left wrist and fingers. Sal hit a faceplant for a nearfall. Diego nailed a mid-ring Spanish Fly, then a double-jump corkscrew press for the pin. Awesome finish. Push this kid to the moon.

* The winner of the next match will get a title shot of their choosing!

2. LDJ defeated Trey Havoc (w/Aaron Cox), Jak Tatum, and Noah Veil in a four-way No. 1 contender’s match at 11:45. I always note that Havoc has D’Lo Brown’s face and Keith Lee’s frame. I recall being really impressed with LDJ last month, too; think a bald, young Eric Young. Tatum is white with his hair in two long braids; I don’t recall seeing him before. The commentators noted that Havoc and Cox are on a losing streak. I don’t recall seeing Noah before; he is like Sonny Kiss. Jak tried some chops on Trey but they had little effect. Trey hit much louder chops in return; the announcers are laughing at the pain he’s causing. Havoc hit a Pounce at 2:00. Veil hit a running kick that dropped Trey.

Noah kissed Jak, then hit a DDT. Noah tried to kiss LDJ but LDJ blocked him, and LDJ hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 4:00. LDJ hit a bodyslam on Havoc; Havoc hit a suplex on LDJ. LDJ hit a Blockbuster, and suddenly all four were down. Jak hit a dropkick on Havoc’s knee; Havoc hit a hard clothesline on Jak. Noah hit a dropkick and a Sliced Bread on Havoc. Cox pulled LDJ from the ring and brawled with him on the floor. Havoc guerrilla pressed Noah to the floor on LDJ and (teammate!) Cox! Havoc hit a uranage for a nearfall on Jak. LDJ hit a powerslam on Havoc for a nearfall. Havoc hit a Death Valley Driver on LDJ for a nearfall at 10:00. LDJ ran up the ropes and flipped Havoc to the mat. LDJ then hit a twisting neckbreaker on Jak for the pin. I definitely think higher of LDJ and Havoc of these four.

* LDJ was interviewed at ringside after his win. He wants a tornado tag match against Kings Gate!

3. “The Longshots” Tenshi X and Dylan Crossley defeated “The Exceptions” August Fears and Ricky Hendrix at 9:52. I’ve written this before, but Tenshi is almost a dead-ringer for Lio Rush; same size and build and overall look. Crossley looks a bit like Jack Perry. Fears and Hendrix are rookies. Both men are Black but picked up a big win last month. Fears wore a shiny black jacket and looks like Marvel’s Blade. Hendrix wore a collared shirt and looks like a dork. Fears and Crossley opened. Tenshi entered and hit a dropkick. Crossley slammed teammate Tenshi onto an opponent for a nearfall at 2:00.

Fears rammed Crossley repeatedly into the corner and The Exceptions worked Dylan over in their corner. Tenshi got a hot tag at 5:00 and hit a series of kicks on Hendrix, then a Sliced Bread for a nearfall. Dylan hit a discus clothesline on Fears. Tenshi hit a running team stunner move on August for a nearfall. Fears and Hendrix hit a stunner-and-German Suplex combo for a nearfall at 8:30. Cool spot. All four got up and brawled. Tenshi hit a top-rope frogsplash to pin Hendrix. Messy fun in a good way; I admire the athleticism.

* Intermission was edited out.

4. Ryan Galeone defeated Bojack at 10:25. Bojack is the impressive 350-pound Black man who is a younger Calvin Tankman. Galeone is really tall and he’s Mike Knox-meets-Luke Gallows, but with more athleticism than you’d expect. Galeone hit a Helluva Kick at the bell and immediately took control of the offense. Bojack hit a pop-up forearm, and they brawled to the floor at 1:00. Back in the ring, Bojack was in control for several minutes. Galeone hit a dropkick in the corner at 4:30. Bojack nailed a Pounce and they were both down.

Bojack hit a backbreaker over his knee and a clothesline, then a neckbreaker over his knee for a neafall at 6:30. Bojack hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall and a Saito Suplex, then another clothesline for a nearfall. Galeone went for a springboard summersault, but Bojack caught him, and Bojack hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 9:30. Bojack hit a superkick. Galeone was able to nail the springboard summersault for the clean pin! Solid big-man match; I thought this was going to be the main event. The commentators and crowd were both a bit surprised to see Bojack lose clean.

* Galeone was interviewed at ringside. He wants a world title shot. Diego Hill walked up and he noted he was supposed to have an IWTV World Title shot tonight. “I run this! You want a championship shot? You gotta go through me, homeboy,” Hill said. Galeone said, “how about next month?” Diego agreed.

5. Kaia McKenna and “The Ugly Sucklings” Rob Killjoy and White Mike defeated Ella Envy and “Out of this World” Arik Royal and BK Westbrook at 15:09. I always compare Royal to WWE’s Odyssey Jones, and BK is similar to a heel Adam Cole. Ella competes in NWA and she’s very much like Tiffany Stratton’s look and gimmick, and she attacked Kaia at the bell. Kaia hit a Thesz Press and punches. TUS began working over Westbrook. Killjoy hit a Lionsault and Mike made a cover for a nearfall at 4:00. Arik hit a running splash to the floor on Mike, and he began working Mike over in the ring. The heels kept Mike in their corner for several minutes. Ella hit a cartwheel-back-elbow at 9:30.

Kaia finally made the hot tag at 11:00 and she hit some shoulder tackles on Ella, and she dragged each male opponent to the mat by their arm. Arik hit an Exploder Suplex on Killjoy. Mike hit a bulldog on Arik. Everyone began hitting finishers. Ella accidentally hit a top-rope crossbody block on her own teammates! Mike hit a backbreaker on Ella, and Rob hit a flying legdrop on her at 14:30. Mike swung BK by his head, then hit a twisting neckbreaker for the pin. Surprising finish.

6. Colby Corino defeated Kaitlyn Marie and Jackson Drake in a three-way to retain the PWF Crystal Oceanic Championship at 15:46. Jackson is scrawny and young. I’ve noted this before, but Kaitlyn Marie has lost a substantial amount of weight in the past year and she’s probably had more matches against men than women. Jackson is the heel, and the two babyfaces beat him up early until he rolled to the floor at 1:00. Kaitlyn and Colby traded offense. Colby hit a flipping senton on Drake for a nearfall at 3:00. Jackson hit a nice huracanrana that spiked Colby for a nearfall. Jackson shoved a chair into Colby’s throat. Kaitlyn shoved Jackson face-first into a chair wedged in the corner, and she hit her running butt bumps on him.

Jackson tossed a chair at her face; I really hate that, and I hate how the commentators laughed at the move. Jackson set up for a dive to the floor, but she threw a chair on his face. Just unnecessary. She got a door from under the ring and slid it into the ring. Colby hit Jackson with a garbage can, put it over his head, and Colby kicked the garbage can. A door bridge was set up in the ring. Kaitlyn hit a top-rope Canadian Destroyer, spiking Colby through the door for a nearfall at 12:00. Jackson hit a piledriver on Kaitlyn for a nearfall. Drake hit an F5 on Kaitlyn, tossing her across two open chairs, for a believable nearfall at 14:30. Colby and Drake traded punches. Colby put Drake on his shoulders and flipped him forward, tossing him through the door in the corner, for the pin. Decent brawl; I just hate those chairshots to the head.

Final Thoughts: A solid, short show coming in at just under two hours. Diego-Sal had a good opener for best match, just ahead of Galeone-Bojack. The main event takes third, although I still find Kaitlyn to not be believable against bigger, stronger men, and I do object to those chairshots to the head. I remain high on this promotion, particularly Hill, Bojack and Westbrook and their future potential.