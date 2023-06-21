Premier Wrestling Federation “Workin 9 To 5 Brother!” results: Mason Myles vs. Arik Royal for the PWF Undisputed Championship, Curt Robinson vs. Alexander Moss for the Crystal Coast Oceanic Championship

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Premier Wrestling Federation “Workin 9 To 5 Brother!”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

June 2, 2023 in Newport, N.C. at Carolina Wrestling Academy

This show was just released on IWTV. Having a subscription allows me to check out a bunch of random promotions. I admitted watched this show because it has Diego Hill, Bojack, Jay Malachi and BK Westbrook, who I have been so impressed with in Deadlock Pro Wrestling.

This is a large pole barn and the crowd is maybe 100-150. This has a high ceiling and the lighting is decent. Short breaks between matches were edited out.

1. La Ultima Hormiga defeated JAC, Aaron Cox, Sawdust Mills, Jay Malachi, Tungsten Redd, and Kaitlyn Marie in a seven-person ladder match at 9:35. Jay Malachi is the tall, thin, high-flying Black man who I see as a rising star; think a young Ron ‘R-Truth’ Killings. Kaitlyn Marie is a bit heavyset; I think I have seen her once before; I admittedly don’t know anyone else in this match. Hormiga wore a yellow-and-black outfit and lucha mask; this feels like a Chikara gimmick. Google says horminga is “ant” in Spanish. Sawdust Mills wore a red-and-black lumberjack shirt; he looks like Flip Gordon. JAC is tall with red hair and beard; think a shorter, younger Erik Rowan. Redd is dressed like the Texas Chainsaw butcher. Cox is Black with a good physique.

Kaitlyn hit a snap suplex on Cox, then a senton. Sawdust Mills got a mini-ladder that is two-feet tall, and he was hesitant in climbing that. Silly stuff. Malachi hit a dive over the top rope at 4:30 that popped the commentary team. In the ring, JAC punched Kaitlyn in the jaw, then hit a sit-out powerbomb on her. Cox hit a spinning faceplant on Redd. Malachi hit a springboard stunner but he immediately clutched at his knee. It allowed La Ultima Hormiga to run past Malachi, climb the ladder and pull down an envelope, which I presume has a title shot inside. Ok action; definitely some green wrestlers but everyone tried hard.

2. Skyler Mack defeated Maurice Moss and David Parrish in a three-way at 8:53. Parrish has long hair in a ponytail. He hit a crossbody block on both for a nearfall. Skyler is a bit chubby with red hair and a red singlet. Moss is Black, and he hit a hard kick to Skyler’s chest. Moss sat in the crowd and ate popcorn from a fan while the other two fought in the ring. Parrish hit a spin kick on Mack. Moss hit a spin kick on Parrish. Moss hit a Death Valley Driver over his knee on Mack for a believable nearfall at 8:00. Mack hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Moss for the pin! Solid match.

3. Ella Envy defeated Clara Carter at 8:05. My first time seeing Carter; she carries herself like Marina Shafir, looking and presenting herself as a legit MMA fighter. Ella, of course, has gotten a lot of screen time and in-ring action in NWA, so I am more familiar with her. She is the ‘party blonde girl.’ Clara slapped away a handshake offer at the bell. Carter took over early on, and she hit a hard kick to the spine for a nearfall at 3:00. Ella fired up and hit some forearms and a couple clotheslines, then a running knee to the jaw at 6:30, then a superkick to the chest (with great sound!) for a believable nearfall. Carter hit a DDT for a nearfall, and she jawed at the referee. Ella hit a Shining Wizard for the clean pin. Good match, but I felt like both were presented as heels, so it was hard to get behind either.

4. Ryan Galeone defeated Manny Mo at 1:48. Galeone is tall, bald with a beard; he looks like Mike Knox of NWA. Manny is a Black man and is shorter than Galeone. Manny dove through the ropes onto Galeone in the first minute. He went for a move off the ropes, but Galeone caught him and hit a backbreaker over his knee. Galeone then hit a piledriver for the pin. That was unexpectedly short, but as I noted, Galeone has a signficant size advantage here.

5. Curt Robinson defeated Alexander Moss to retain the Crystal Coast Oceanic Championship at 10:11. Moss is a Black man, and he jawed at the crowd. Robinson is white with short black hair; he wore a mustard yellow jacket and trunks, and he has a gold chain around his neck. They brawled to the floor at 2:30. Moss hit a snap suplex on the floor and got a nearfall in the ring at 7:30. In the ring, Robinson hit a brainbuster and got a rollup for the pin. Solid stuff.

6. “The Kings Gate” Patrick Scott, Chance Rizer, and Donnie Ray defeated “Highflying Star Machines” Bojack, Diego Hill, and BK Westbrook at 20:54. Again, I tuned into this show just for this one match. I’ve said it a few times now, but Diego Hill is a cross between Cedric Alexander and Wes Lee, and I’m just so impressed with him. Westbrook reminds me of a young heelish Adam Cole, and Bojack is a 350-pound Black man with long dreadlocks. Donnie Ray has curly dark hair and I always compare him to a young Chuck Palumbo. Rizer is shorter with red hair. Scott is bald and looks a lot like Ricochet. All six brawled at the bell!

Bojack hit a bodyslam on Rizer, and the HSM worked him over early on. Bojack hit a delayed vertical suplex as his teammates hit stereo dives to the floor at 2:30. BK hit a nice springboard moonsault for a nearfall on Patrick Scott. Diego went for a move off the ropes but he collapsed and grabbed his knee at 4:30. Bojack took his place in the ring and hit bodyslams; Diego was helped to the back, so this is basically a handicap match. Donnie’s team began working over Bojack. BK made the hot tag at 10:30 and beat up the heels.

BK hit an Exploder Suplex on Donnie Ray, then a double huracanrana. However, the heels now began working over BK. Diego limped back to ringside at 15:30 and got the hot tag! He hit a dropkick in the corner and a superman punch on Rizer, then a spin kick for a nearfall. He hit a Stungdog Millionaire stunner and got a nearfall on Donnie Ray. Diego hit a flying dropkick into the corner on Ray’s face for a nearfall that popped the commentators, but Scott made the save, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant going.

Scott tried shoulder tackles on Bojack, who didn’t budge. Bojack nailed a pop-up forearm strike at 18:30 for a nearfall on Scott. Scott hit a faceplant move on Bojack for a nearfall. Bojack hit a decapitating clothesline. BK tagged in, but he accidentally hit a flying forearm on Bojack! Donnie hit a curbstomp on BK. Scott and Rizer hit a team Neutralizer faceplant on BK Westbrook for the pin. This was every bit as good as I hoped it would be.

7. Mason Myles (w/The Kings Gate) vs. Arik Royal for the PWF Undisputed Championship ended in a draw at about 18:00. Royal is a big Black man who reminds me of NXT’s Odyssey Jones. Myles is shorter, white, and has a huge eagle tattoo on his chest. Myles’ teammates from the prior match stayed at ringside. Myles attacked at the bell; he reminds me a bit of Jaime Noble with his short, scrappy style. Royal hit a snap suplex; he set up for a move, but the Kings Gate grabbed his ankles, allowing Myles to hit a dropkick at 3:00. The Kings Gate beat up Royal on the floor with the ref distracted.

Myles hit a running knee in the corner; he went for another but Royal caught him and slammed him to the mat. Myles applied a crossface on the mat at 6:30, then he slammed the big man for a nearfall, and the commentators popped for the slam. Royal hit three Exploder Suplexes, then a top-rope Exploder Suplex at 11:30, and both men were down. Royal hit a slam for what was likely going to be the win, but Ryzer and Scott hopped in the ring and attacked the ref and Royal! Royal began hitting everyone, and he accidentally punched the ref!

Another ref ran toward the ring, but Donnie Ray choked him out before he got in the ring. Scott put on the ref jersey, and he made a two-count, but Royal kicked out. BK, Diego and Bojack finally hit the ring and beat up the heels (why did they wait so long?) Robert Galeone came out of the back and he beat up BK and Bojack. The heels kept beating up the babyfaces; our main ref is still down. Hormiga hit the ring and beat up the heels; he unmasked the crowd popped. I didn’t know who this redhead is, but the crowd apparently does. He got on the mic and said with the ladder match he won to open the show, he is challenging Myles to a match next month.

Final Thoughts: I know the names here aren’t familiar; heck I don’t know many of the wrestlers on this show. But I really hope that when AEW/ROH returns to the Carolinas and southeast states, he puts Diego, BK, Malachi and Bojack in matches. Isn’t that what the new ROH is for? To showcase the top young indy talent?

The main event was fun even though it got a bit overbooked. The women’s match was good, too. This show closed in at about two hours even and can be watched via IWTV.