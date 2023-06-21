WWE Raw rating for the show headlined by Cody Rhodes, KO, and Sami vs. Judgment Day

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.821 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.595 million average. Raw delivered a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.46 rating.

Powell’s POV: Viewership for the previous show was down due to running opposite the deciding game of the NBA Finals. Monday’s Raw numbers are right in line with the June 5 edition that finished with 1.828 million viewers with a 0.56 rating.

The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.885 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.901 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.677 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished second, first, and third respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The June 20, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.986 million viewers and a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The ratings are delayed this week due to the Juneteenth holiday. The NXT and Dark Side of the Ring ratings should be out on Thursday morning, and the AEW Dynamite ratings should be out at the usual time on Thursday afternoon.