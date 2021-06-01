NXT on USA Network, AEW Dark, James Storm, Alicia Atout, Scoot Andrews, Ian Rotten, Nick Busick

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show includes Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano in a Triple Threat for a shot at the NXT Championship at NXT Takeover In Your House. Join John Moore for his weekly live review at 7CT/8ET. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights or Wednesday mornings.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

Birthdays and Notables

-Scoot Andrews is 54.

-Ian Rotten (John Williams) is 51.

-James Storm (James Cox) is 44.

-Alicia Atout is 26.

-“Big Bully” Nick Busick was born on June 1, 1954. He died on May 8, 2018 at age 63 following a cancer battle