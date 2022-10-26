WWE wrestler Tommaso Ciampa underwent hip surgery

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tommaso Ciampa announced via social media that he underwent hip surgery. “It took awhile but we finally found the cause to all of that glute/SI/back pain,” Ciampa wrote. “A hip labrum that ‘looked like shredded cheese’ according to my wife, who watched the surgery.” Read his full post below or via his Instagram Page.

Powell’s POV: Ciampa’s last match was on September 17 when he lost to Bobby Lashley at a WWE live event. The 37 year-old did not provide any details on how long he will be sidelined. Although we don’t know the specifics of the surgery, online medical pages suggest that surgery to repair a hip labrum tear can take up to nine months. Here’s wishing him the best in his recovery (and a big thumbs up to his daughter Willow’s pirate outfit).