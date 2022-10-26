NXT TV rating for Tag Team Title Tuesday

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 716,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 676,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 19th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.18 rating, which ran head-to-head with a special Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite. The better comparison is the previous week’s NXT show that drew 737,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating. The October 26, 2021 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 746,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating for the Halloween Havoc go-home show.