WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage (early start time), AEW Battle of the Belts 2, WWE weekend in Erie and Syracuse (reports needed), NXT Level Up, NJPW Strong, Austin Aries

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Worcester, Massachusetts at DCU Center. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my exclusive same night audio review.

-AEW Rampage is live from Garland, Texas at Curtis Culwell Center. The show includes Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole in a Texas Death Match for the AEW Championship. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at the earlier start time of 6CT/7ET on TNT. Dot Net Members will hear Colin’s audio review afterward.

-AEW Battle of the Belts 2 will be taped tonight in Garland, Texas at Curtis Culwell Center. The show includes Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW Women’s Championship. Join me for my live review as the show airs Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my exclusive same night audio review.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings.

-We are looking reports the WWE events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Erie, Pennsylvania at Erie Insurance Arena on Saturday with the following advertised matches on the “Saturday Night’s Main Event” branded live event: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women’s Championship, and Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins.

-WWE is in Syracuse, New York at Oncenter War Memorial Arena on Sunday with the following advertised matches for the “Sunday Stunner” branded live event: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Birthdays and Notables

-Austin Aries (Daniel Healy Solwold Jr.) is 44.