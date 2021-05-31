05/31 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston for a WWE Championship shot at WWE Hell in a Cell, AJ Styles and Omos vs. Jaxson Ryker and Elias for the Raw Tag Titles, Randy Orton vs. Xavier Woods, Charlotte Flair vs. Nikki Cross in a two-minute challenge, Jimmy Smith debuts

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston for a WWE Championship shot at WWE Hell in a Cell, AJ Styles and Omos vs. Jaxson Ryker and Elias for the Raw Tag Titles, Randy Orton vs. Xavier Woods, Charlotte Flair vs. Nikki Cross in a two-minute challenge, Jimmy Smith debuts, and more (26:12)…

