10/21 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Logan Paul’s latest appearance, Rey Mysterio vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa, Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville, Braun Strowman and Omos meet face-to-face

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Logan Paul’s latest appearance, Rey Mysterio vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa, Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville, Braun Strowman and Omos meet face-to-face, and more (26:50)…

