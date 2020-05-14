Dark Side of the Ring trailer for “The Final Days of Owen Hart” season finale

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vice TV has released the trailer for the next installment of “Dark Side of the Ring.” Watch the trailer below or via the Vice TV YouTube page.

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s episode focuses on the late Owen Hart’s final days. This will be the season finale and the show will air Tuesday at 9CT/10ET on Vice TV. The After Dark shows for the prior week’s episode are now airing as a lead-in to the new episode at 8:30CT/9:30ET.



