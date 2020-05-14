AEW Dynamite preview: Four matches set for the Double Or Nothing go-home show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF vs. Marko Stunt.

-Jake Roberts and Arn Anderson meet in a face to face interview.

-Rey Fenix vs. Orange Cassidy.

-AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. 10 in a non-title match.

-Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara.

Powell's POV: This will be the go-home show for the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view that will be held on May 23. Dynamite will air live on Wednesday from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily's Place with no fans present.



