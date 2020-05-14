NXT In Your House details

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release regarding the NXT In Your House event that was announced on Wednesday’s NXT television show.

Twenty-five years after WWE first brought In Your House to your living rooms, it’s coming back, and this time under the NXT banner.

As announced by Triple H and Shawn Michaels on NXT, NXT TakeOver: In Your House will take place at Full Sail University Sunday, June 7, and stream live on the award-winning WWE Network.

The first In Your House took place on May 14, 1995, beginning a new WWE pay-per-view tradition. What will be in store when the black-and-gold brand puts its own spin on the iconic event?

Be sure to stay tuned to all of WWE’s digital platforms in the coming weeks for more details and matches as they’re announced.

Powell’s POV: It was a nice touch to announce the show on the eve of today’s anniversary of the first In Your House event. NXT has yet to announce any matches for the show.



