Shaquille O’Neal to appear on AEW Dynamite

December 8, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced that NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal will be interviewed by Tony Schiavone on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dynamite was taped last Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. This will be the followup to Jade Cargill’s recent promo on Cody. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night at 7CT/8ET.

