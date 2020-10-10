10/10 NJPW G1 Climax Tournament Day 13 results: Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi, Kota Ibushi vs. Minoru Suzuki, Will Ospreay vs. Taichi, Jay White vs. Yujiro Takahashi, Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jeff Cobb in A-Block matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “G1 Climax Tournament Day 13”

October 10, 2020 in Osaka, Japan at Edion Arena

Streamed live on New Japan World

1. Yuya Uemura beat Yota Tsuji.

2. Jeff Cobb pinned Tomohiro Ishii in an A-Block tournament match.

3. Jay White beat Yujiro Takahashi in an A-Block tournament match.

4. Will Ospreay beat Taichi in an A-Block tournament match.

5. Kota Ibushi pinned Minoru Suzuki in an A-Block tournament match.

6. Kazuchika Okada defeatd Shingo Takagi via ref stoppage in an A-Block tournament match.

Powell’s POV: The scoring for the round robin tournament is two points for a victory, one point for a draw, and no points for a loss.

The current A-Block point leaders are Kota Ibushi, Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, and Jay White with 10 points, Minoru Suzuki, Shingo Takagi, Tomohiro Ishii, Jeff Cobb, and Taichi with six points, and Yujiro Takahashi with no points.

The current B-Block leaders are Tetsuya Naito with 10 points, Evil with eight points, Juice Robinson, Zack Sabre Jr., Hirooki Goto, Sanada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Toru Yano with six points, and Kenta with four points, Yoshi-Hashi with two points.

The B-Block continues Sunday in Aichi at Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium with the following matches: Tetsuya Naito vs. Evil, Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto, Juice Robinson vs. Sanada, Toru Yano vs. Kenta, Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Yoshi-Hashi.

The A-Block continues Tuesday in Shizuoka at Hamamatsu Arena with the following tournament matches: Kazuchika Okada vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Minoru Suzuki vs. Jay White, Shingo Takagi vs. Taichi, Kota Ibushi vs. Yujiro Takahashi, Will Ospreay vs. Jeff Cobb.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features co-host John Moore reviewing the NXT Takeover 31 live special featuring Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly for the NXT Title, Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae for the NXT Women's Title, Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Title, Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah Scott for the NXT Cruiserweight Title, Kushida vs. Velveteen Dream, the first look at the Capitol Wrestling Center, and more...