The Collective continues on FITE TV

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Collective series of independent shows continue today on FITE TV. The shows were originally scheduled for WrestleMania weekend and are now being held in Indianapolis, Indiana at Marion County Fieldhouse.

Saturday’s shows feature Effy’s Big Gay Brunch, Glory Pro, Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4, and a Freelance event. For more information on all of the shows and ordering details, check out FITE.TV

Powell’s POV: The 12-show package is available on FITE for $129.99. The shows can also be purchased separately for $12.99 in most cases, while some events sell for $19.99. The events will also be available via VOD, so you can go back and watch anything you were unable to watch live.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features co-host John Moore reviewing the NXT Takeover 31 live special featuring Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly for the NXT Title, Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae for the NXT Women's Title, Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Title, Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah Scott for the NXT Cruiserweight Title, Kushida vs. Velveteen Dream, the first look at the Capitol Wrestling Center, and more...