Dark Side of the Ring viewership for the Grizzly Smith episode

June 10, 2021

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Grizzly Smith edition of the Dark Side of the Ring documentary series delivered 243,000 viewers for Vice TV, according to SpoilerTV.com.

Powell’s POV: Dark Side of the Ring finished 70th in the 18-49 demographic with a .09 rating. The Dark Side of Football episode delivered 156,000 viewers with a .04 rating in the demo. Impact Wrestling did not appear on SpoilerTV’s cable chart last week. Tonight’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring focuses on Dynamite Kid.

