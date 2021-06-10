A&E’s Bret Hart biography and WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures viewership counts

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sundays A&E biography on Bret Hart produced 643,000 viewers, according to SpoilerTV.com. The biography finished 12th in Sunday’s cable ratings with a .26 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-Sunday’s WWE Most Wanted Treasures scored 526,000 viewers for A&E and finished 20th in the cable ratings with a .23 rating. The show featured Greg Valentine and Brutus Beefcake searching for lost memorabilia.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s Mick Foley biography drew a series low 518,000 viewers with a .20 rating in the 18-49 demo. Meanwhile, last week’s WWE Most Wanted Treasures drew 563,000 viewers and a .31 rating. It’s worth nothing that last week’s programming aired on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend and ran opposite the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view.